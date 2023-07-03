Madonna ‘burnt’ herself out to compete with younger stars: Reports

Pop icon Madonna has reportedly ‘burst herself out’ ahead of the 40th anniversary ‘Celebration Tour’ to keep up with younger stars like Taylor Swift and Pink.

In a constant bid to outperform her competitors and to give tough competition to her younger counterparts, the living legend pushed herself to her physical limit preparing for the upcoming concert tour, which prompted serious health conditions, landing her in a hospital ICU with multi-day intubation.

“She was working overtime, but she clearly burnt herself out and people around her have been politely reminding her that she is not 45 anymore, let alone 25,” an insider anonymously told a foreign tabloid, adding that the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker had all her bets placed on the tour.

“She needed to pace herself. Pushing herself so hard was extremely risky.”

In order to compete with Swift, 33, in four-hour singing marathons and 43-year-old Pink’s gravity-defying aerial stunts, Madonna pushed herself to gruelling rehearsal schedules which gradually took a toll on her health.

“Madonna was in good spirits before the incident, but some friends had encouraged her to take it easy and find time for rest because of the gruelling schedule she had ahead of her,” revealed an insider who feared it could lead to a Michael Jackson-like fate, who died in the lead-up to his ‘This Is It’ tour in 2009.

“Many of us feel the constant remarks about her age have put pressure on her to compete, so we are relieved that she has been forced to take time out and put her health first. People were really worried about her,” a close pal added. “Nobody would say it out loud but there were concerns about another Michael Jackson situation if she doesn’t slow down a bit.”

It is pertinent to mention that Madonna, 64, was hospitalized for several days earlier this week, after falling ill with a ‘serious bacterial infection’, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement.

Moreover, her sold-out ‘Celebrations‘ tour of the pop icon’s four-decade-long career, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice.

