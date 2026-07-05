Madonna cancels London appearance over security concerns

Madonna left fans devastated after abruptly canceling her scheduled appearance at London Pride. The 67-year-old pop icon was expected to perform on stage in Trafalgar Square alongside Beth Ditto and MNEK.

She was forced to withdraw over safety concerns, despite her excitement to attend the event. A source told The Sun that her management team made the last-minute decision to pull out specifically due to security risks.

London Pride officials confirmed the news on social media, stating, “In response to the rumors, we can confirm Madonna will not appear or perform at Pride in London.”

The cancellation follows Madonna celebrating the release of her new album at Magazine London on July 3, during an exclusive event powered by Grindr.

Her 15th studio album, titled Confessions II, is already being hailed as her best-reviewed work since 2005’s Confessions On a Dance Floor.

Review aggregators like Metacritic rank Confessions II as one of the most critically acclaimed pop releases of 2026.