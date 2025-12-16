Madonna, Guy Ritchie reunite after 20 years of divorce for son Rocco

Madonna and filmmaker Guy Ritchie have reunited for the first time in nearly 20 years following their tumultuous divorce.

On Friday, December 12, the former couple were seen together at son Rocco Ritchie’s art exhibition in London where they posed alongside him in front of his art.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, December 15, the 25-year-old Rocco shared glimpses from the evening as he thanked both his parents for coming together in support of him in an emotional caption.

“It’s obvious why some people might hold judgement against me, I don’t blame them. However, I am proud to be who I am, but I’m even prouder to have both of my parents together in one room supporting me,” he wrote.

Rocco further added, “The work should speak for itself, that’s why the show was called ‘Talk Is Cheap.’”

Madonna and Guy Ritchie were married from 2000 to 2008. During their 8-year-long marriage the couple welcomed Rocco. They also began the process to adopt son David Banda in 2006, which was finalized in May 2008.

The couple announced their split in October 2008 following months of speculation about growing tensions, reportedly fueled by differing career priorities and family plans.

A nasty custody war between the singer and the film director sparked in December 2015 when Rocco refused to travel back from London to New York to spend the holidays with Madonna.