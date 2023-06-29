31.9 C
Madonna hospitalized for several days, tour postponed

Madonna is recovering after falling ill with a “serious bacterial infection” that landed her in an intensive care unit for several days, her manager Guy Oseary said in a statement Wednesday.

“Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care,” he said. “A full recovery is expected.”

Oseary said the 64-year-old pop icon’s ‘Celebrations‘ tour, due to start July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, was postponed until further notice. Madonna’s nearly sold-out tour was billed as paying homage to her more than four-decade-long career.

 

Stops in the United States were to include Detroit, Chicago, Miami and New York, the city where her storied rise to superstardom began. She was then slated to continue in Europe into the fall, with dates in London, Barcelona and Paris.

The Grammy-winning megastar behind classics including “Like a Virgin” has asserted incalculable influence over her stellar career as one of music’s top stars.

In his statement on social media, her manager vowed to provide more information when available, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.

