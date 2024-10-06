Madonna loses brother days after stepmother’s death

Hollywood actress-singer Madonna received another heartbreak as her younger brother Christopher Ciccone died at the age of 63.

The 36-year-old artist, who wrote the 2008 best-selling book “Life With My Sister Madonna,” had been battling cancer, US media outlets reported.

After beginning his career as a dancer and choreographer, Ciccone played a pivotal role in supporting Madonna’s emerging career.

He directed music videos and tours, including Madonna’s “The Girlie Show” world tour in 1993 and her 1990 “Blond Ambition” world tour.

The publishing of his book led to reports that the siblings had had a falling-out.

Christopher Ciccone in a 1991 interview claimed that the Hollywood actress brought cameras to their mother’s grave for her 1991 documentary, “Truth or Dare” which dealt a heavy blow to their relationship.

“I think, ultimately, she’s a lonely person and, unfortunately, it truly is lonely at the top,” he said at the time.

However, they later seemed to have mended their ties as Ciccone in 2012 said that their relationship was fine as far as he was concerned.

“We are in contact with each other, although I haven’t seen her for a long time. We’re back to being a brother and sister. I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way. I couldn’t be more proud of her. She is a force to be reckoned with,” he added.

It is worth mentioning here that Christopher’s death came around two weeks after the passing of their stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, who died on September 24 after battling cancer.

The US singer’s mother Madonna Sr. had died from breast cancer in 1963, when the singer was only five years old.