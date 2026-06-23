Madonna gave insights into her upcoming album. She also unveiled that the real inspiration behind this song is her daughter, Lourdes “Lola” Leon.

In a cover story interview for Interview magazine, the Queen of Pop revealed that Leon approached her with an unexpected idea, writing a song together. What started as a creative collaboration soon became something much more meaningful.

Madonna also discussed the real inspiration behind the record, “For instance, the song I wrote with my daughter, Lola. She approached me about writing a song together as a way to heal our relationship”.

The revelation offered a rare glimpse into Madonna’s bond with her eldest child, whom she shares with fitness trainer Carlos Leon. Leon, 29, has largely forged her own path as a model, musician, and performer, though she has occasionally collaborated with her famous mother over the years.

Most recently, Leon released the alt-pop, house-infused track “T-shirt,” a deeply personal song about losing herself in a relationship and grappling with lingering emotional scars.

“A song about a relationship where I completely lost myself and felt haunted at every turn by lingering, unwelcome spirits,” she wrote on a recent Instagram post. “They seemed to make homes wherever I went, dwelling in every corner of my mind. What a gift it is to channel those emotions through art, to process them and finally set them free. Thank you to everyone who helped bring this one to life.”

Their latest collaboration, however, carried a deeper purpose than simply making music. Madonna said the songwriting process became a meaningful step forward in their relationship and ultimately helped shape the direction of her new album.

“It was a really important moment, and it solidified the idea that now is the time to make this record,” Madonna said. The song became one of several pivotal moments that influenced the project. Madonna began working on the album after plans for a long-developing biopic, and later a television adaptation of her life story failed to move forward.

After spending years writing and developing scripts based on her life, Madonna found herself searching for a new creative outlet. She eventually reconnected with longtime collaborator Stuart Price, the producer behind her acclaimed 2005 dance album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

“I reached out to Stuart because I thought the world is in a very dark place and people need to dance,” she said. But as the music took shape, Madonna was also navigating a series of profound personal losses and life changes. Her stepmother died, her brother became seriously ill and later died, and she found herself reflecting on family relationships in a new way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOLA (@lourdesleon)

“Well, all these symbolic things happened,” Madonna explained. “My step-mother died, my brother was ill, my brother died, my daughter approached me… you know what I mean?”

Those experiences pushed her toward some of the most vulnerable songwriting of her career. “It’s hard for me to write a song about nothing. I have to tell a story,” she said. “So I wrote about a lot of family trauma, and then we started making dance music.” Confessions II will be released on July 3, 2026.