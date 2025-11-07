Madonna praises Rosalía’s 'visionary' new album LUX

Madonna has shown her interest in Rosalia after getting an early listen to the Spanish singer’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, LUX.

The pop icon took to Instagram to celebrate Rosalia’s artistry, writing: “Thank you@rosalia. I can’t stop listening! You are a true visionary!!!”.

The 33-year-old Rosalía has sung in 13 different languages on her upcoming fourth studio album, LUX.

The solo song was released a week ago, it was a collaboration of Berghain, featuring Björk and Yves Tumour, in which the star is seen singing in English, German and Spanish.

The lead had a tremendous amount of symbolism going on in the video. The star known for her genre fusion sings in different dialects to “expand” her artistry.

Rosalía made sure the words she rhymed together made sense through a mix of Google Translate, real-life translators, and language instructors.

While addressing it to The New York Times, she said, “It’s a lot of trying to understand how other languages work … it’s a lot of intuition and trying to be like, ‘I’m going to just write and let’s see how these will sound in another language.’”

The singer continued, “I love travelling, I love learning from other humans. Why would I not try to learn another language and try to sing in another language, and expand the way I can be a singer or a musician, or an artist? The world is so connected.”

Rosalia also told about her first meeting with Icelandic singer Björk as an instant crush of admiration.