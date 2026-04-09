Madonna reaches out to Britney Spears for music comeback via her album

Madonna is reportedly looking to reunite with Britney Spears for a potential collaboration on her upcoming album, sparking excitement among fans of the two global superstars.

According to reports, Madonna has reached out to Spears in recent months with hopes of working together again, possibly through songwriting sessions or a studio collaboration. The project would mark a major reunion for the pair, who previously teamed up on the hit track Me Against the Music.

Sources claim Madonna believes Spears could bring a unique energy to her new record, which will follow her 2019 album Madame X.

“Madonna believes Britney is not just a brilliant artist, but a lovely person.They had a great time in the past working together and had touched on working together again,” an insider told The Sun.

They continued, “Madonna felt that Britney could bring something to her new album or perhaps join for a writing idea. She feels a connection to Britney and has been a vocal supporter of her, despite all the concern about her welfare in the last couple of years.

“Madonna is one of the few people on the planet to understand the stresses and troubles of being one of the most famous people in the world,” the source added.

However, the collaboration remains uncertain, as Britney Spears has reportedly not yet responded to the proposal. The “Princess of Pop” has previously expressed hesitation about returning fully to the music industry, despite making a brief comeback in 2022 with Hold Me Closer, her duet with Elton John following the end of her conservatorship.