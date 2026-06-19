Madonna reflects on her 1980s dating days, her unique requirement

Madonna admitted she once chose romantic partners “based on whether they had bathtubs or showers.”

The singer recalled dating in the 1980s and revealed that she would ask any potential suitors what their bathroom was like before deciding if she wanted to date them. Madonna further noted on the Rent Free game show, “I would date guys based on whether they had bathtubs and showers I could use”.

“I’d be like, ‘So where do you live?’ And they’re like, ‘I live on the Upper West Side.’ And I’m like, ‘Do you have a bathtub?’ That was a big plus for me.” She added, “I’d go to this guy’s or a potential boyfriend’s house and take a bath or a shower. And eat their mother’s home cooking!”

The Material Girl singer has been dating 29-year-old Akeen Morris, who is a retired Jamaican soccer player, for the past two years. Last year, they sparked engagement rumours after she was seen wearing a large diamond on her ring finger.

Madonna was previously married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and to Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. They share son Rocco. She has five other children: Lourdes, 29, David, 20, who was adopted from Malawi, Mercy, 20, also adopted from Malawi, and twins Stella and Estere, 14, who were adopted in 2017.