Madonna returns to acting with role in Seth Rogen’s The Studio

Madonna is set to make a surprise return to acting with a role in the second season of The Studio, the hit comedy series co-created by Seth Rogen.

The music icon, 67, teased her involvement earlier this week by sharing a photo on Instagram Stories showing her reading a script while riding a gondola in Venice, Italy.

Captioned “The Italian job,” the post quickly sparked speculation about a new screen project. Entertainment Weekly later confirmed that Madonna has joined the Apple TV+ series, which is currently filming its second season.

Representatives for the show have not yet publicly commented on her casting.

Madonna’s return marks her first live-action acting role in more than two decades. Her previous on-screen appearances include a guest role on Will & Grace in 2003, as well as film roles in Die Another Day (2002) and Swept Away (2002).

She also lent her voice to the animated film Arthur and the Invisibles in 2006. Earlier in her career, she earned critical attention for performances in Evita, Desperately Seeking Susan, Dick Tracy and A League of Their Own.

The Studio, which premiered in March 2025, has quickly become a major success. The series, which follows a fictional Hollywood studio executive navigating the pressures of the entertainment industry, won 13 awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series.