Madonna reveals her strange obsession with octopus

Madonna unveiled her love for stuffed toys as her ultimate source of comfort. She released a video on social media and also introduced the beloved creature.

On June 29, in an interview with Vague, she shared a video on YouTube featuring the Queen of Pop as she lifted the lid on her source of comfort, a purple stuffed octopus named Octavia.

In the clip, the 67-year-old American singer-songwriter and record producer revealed that Octavia was gifted by her sister after her hospitalization in June 2023.

Madonna, who was admitted to a hospital due to sepsis and bacterial infection, shared that the name Octavia is inspired by a nurse named Olivia, who became her rock during her hospitalization.

She further said, “This is my do-do. Her name is Octavia. I sleep with her every night. A couple of years ago, I was really sick in the hospital. I was in a coma, and this beautiful nurse who was taking care of me, her name was Olivia”.

Olivia truly inspired the Ray of Light songstress during the time when she was at her lowest. Madonna recalled, “She was screaming at me every day, telling me I needed to get up, I needed to get out of the ICU, and she really gave me a lot of courage and hope.”

“When I got out of the hospital and came home, my sister gave me this octopus. I looked at her, and all I could think about was my nurse who took care of me,” she quipped. She continued, “She’s been with me ever since. The stuffing is starting to get kind of gross, but I love her. I adore her”.

It is pertinent to mention that Madonna, who has three sisters, Paula, 66, Melanie, 64, and Jennifer, did not reveal which sister gifted her Octavia.