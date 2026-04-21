Madonna seeks help after iconic Coachella outfit ‘went missing’

Madonna has revealed that several vintage pieces from her personal archive have gone missing following her surprise appearance at Coachella.

The pop icon shared the news on social media on Friday after taking the stage alongside Sabrina Carpenter during the festival’s second weekend. The performance marked a full-circle moment for Madonna, who wore the same outfit she had debuted at Coachella two decades earlier.

According to the singer, the missing items include a jacket, corset, dress and additional garments that hold significant personal and professional value. She described the pieces as more than just clothing, calling them an important part of her history.

Madonna expressed both gratitude for the performance opportunity and concern over the disappearance, asking for help in locating the items and offering a reward for their safe return.

“This full circle moment hit different until l discovered that the vintage pieces that I wore went missing. My costume that was pulled from my personal archives – jacket, corset, dress and all other garments,” she shared, adding, “These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history. Other archival items from the same era went missing as well.”

Madonna concluded, “I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul, will find these items and reach out to my team at: [email protected]. I’m offering a reward for their safe return. Thank you with all My Heart.”

During the set, Madonna appeared in a purple corset paired with lace details, gloves and knee-high boots, while Carpenter complemented the moment in a white stage outfit.