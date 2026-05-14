Madonna, Shakira and BTS to hit headlines for the first time in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

On July 19, the first performance will take place during the final match at MetLife Stadium. The halftime show is expected to run for 11 minutes, marking the first time FIFA has introduced a Super Bowl-style music performance during a World Cup final.

During a promotional Instagram video, the announcement was made by Chris Martin. The video featured characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets. The clip also included a FaceTime call with BTS.

Shakira had already been closely linked to the 2026 tournament after unveiling “Dai Dai”, her official FIFA World Cup song with Burna Boy.

The track follows her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”. Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour is scheduled to continue through North America around the time of the final.

Madonna is also preparing for a busy summer with the release of her upcoming album Confessions II on July 3. The project follows her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor and includes the singles “Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter and “I Feel So Free”.

BTS recently returned with their sixth studio album ARIRANG, their first group release since completing military service obligations. The group also launched the ARIRANG WORLD TOUR earlier this year.

The halftime show is being organised by Global Citizen alongside Chris Martin to support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million for children’s education and access to football worldwide.