Madonna speaks up on struggles before fame

Madonna recently reflected on the challenging years she spent moving between various apartments before becoming a well-known musician.

In a recent conversation with Interview Magazine, the 67-year-old Queen of Pop looked back on 1982, detailing a period when she had little money and no permanent place to live. ‘I had no money. I was really a scavenger,’ she revealed.

The singer clarified that she stayed wherever she could, alternating between short-term rentals and friends’ apartments. ‘I lived in people’s apartments,’ she remembered. ‘They would let me stay for a few months, then I would sublet some place for six months, then I would move again. I was constantly getting kicked out.’

Madonna also disclosed that she resided in illegal lofts in New York’s Garment District, where numerous artists and designers rented spaces inside commercial buildings.

She recalled that the area was a vibrant place to be because it was filled with creative people making clothing, textiles, and artwork. However, because some of her neighbors made her feel unsafe, she frequently had to relocate. ‘If there was a weirdo living on one floor, I’d go to the next floor,’ Madonna stated.

She specifically mentioned living next to a man who produced adult films and frequently urged her to star in them. ‘He was constantly knocking on my door and freaking me out,’ she revealed. ‘I had to go to another floor. ‘ After releasing her self-titled debut album in 1983, the vocalist eventually achieved global stardom.