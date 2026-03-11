Madonna taps Kate Moss, Benedict Cumberbatch and more for top-secret music video

Madonna is pulling out all the stops for her music comeback, reportedly filming what insiders are calling her “biggest music video ever” at Black Island Studios UK.

The 67-year-old pop icon has secretly recruited supermodel Kate Moss and Hollywood stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Gwendoline Christie to appear in the high-profile project.

The music video, created for the lead single from Madonna’s upcoming album Confessions On A Dance Floor Part 2, reportedly features a dramatic car crash, a warehouse rave, and extras suspended from the ceiling, highlighting the scale of the production.

According to sources, Gwendoline Christie was seen filming in open areas, while Kate Moss and Benedict Cumberbatch were kept out of the spotlight, being discreetly escorted to the set by car to maintain secrecy.

A source told The Sun, “Gwendoline was visible on set, but Kate and Benedict were kept hidden to avoid media attention. Madonna wants this video to be her biggest and most dramatic yet, so every detail is being carefully managed.”

The video marks a major milestone in Madonna’s career, combining high-octane stunts with star-studded casting.

With her previous Confessions On A Dance Floor album considered one of her most iconic releases, fans are eagerly anticipating the new single and its cinematic music video.