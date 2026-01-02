Madonna’s boyfriend targets her ex-husband

In the midst of a past custody dispute with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie over their son Rocco, Madonna recently acknowledged that she “didn’t see any hope” at the time.

The Queen of Pop and Guy Ritchie were married in Scotland in December 2000. The pair welcomed their biological son, Rocco, in August 2000, and later adopted a son, David Banda, in May 2008.

Due to “irreconcilable differences,” the high-profile couple ended their marriage in October 2008.

The custody battle was sparked in 2015 by Rocco’s refusal to leave London to live with his mother in the US. The conflict concluded in 2016 with an agreement that allowed him to live with his father in London.

Reflecting on that period, the 67-year-old singer-songwriter told Radar Online, “Someone trying to take my child away from me was like—they might as well just kill me.”

Despite the fact that Madonna and Rocco, 25, have since reconciled, her current boyfriend, Akeem Morris, is allegedly furious over what she endured and is keen to “teach” Guy a lesson. “Even though she and Guy have been done for years, Akeem is just hearing about it all, and he’s absolutely furious. He says the guy is a piece of [work] who deserves to face some consequences for hurting his ‘queen,’” a source told the outlet.

“Madonna plays into it big-time,” the source added. “She loves that Akeem has her back, as she’s never had that kind of support from a partner before.” According to the insider, Akeem—a 29-year-old native of Jamaica—is a “very old-school, masculine guy.”

“Even with the 38-year age difference between them and the huge financial disparity, he’s still the alpha with Madonna, and that means protecting her,” the source observed.