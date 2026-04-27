Madonna's moment of unbridled enthusiasm takes an unexpected turn at Addison Rae's performance

Madonna’s recent appearance with Addison Rae at The Abbey Nightclub in Los Angeles has left fans talking.

The Queen of Pop, 67, was promoting her upcoming album “Confessions II” and didn’t disappoint. As Addison Rae performed with a mask on, Madonna joined in, dancing and even attempting to grab the mic.

However, the moment took an awkward turn when a man approached her, and she moved forward to grab the mic, only to be ignored by Addison.

The viral video sparked mixed reactions, with some poking fun at Madonna’s enthusiasm, while others defended her.

The incident has added to the buzz around her new album, which is set to drop on July 3, 2026.

“Confessions II” is a sequel to her 2005 hit album “Confessions on a Dance Floor”.

Madonna’s recent surprise appearance at Coachella, where she joined Sabrina Carpenter on stage, has also generated buzz.

With her upcoming album and live performances, Madonna continues to prove she’s still a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.