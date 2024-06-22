Madyan incident: govt forms JIT for thorough investigation

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe into the lynching incident in Swat, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued here, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation will head the nine-member JIT.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Madyan and DSP Investigation Upper Swat are also named in the JIT.

According to the notification, the representatives of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) are named in the JIT tasked with investigation the matter thoroughly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incident took place in Madyan where a tourist was killed by a violent mob over alleged blasphemy.

The tourist was allegedly accused of committing blasphemy by a mob in Swat district.

The KP police took him to the police station however the enraged mob went inside and beaten the tourist to death.

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal y condemned the lynching incident in Swat and called to stop this ‘street justice.

Ahsan Iqbal during the budget debate in the National Assembly called the incident horrific in Swat’s Madyan area.

Ahsan said that parliament had to take stern notice of “mob justice”, as it had brought Pakistan “to the brink of destruction”.

“We must take notice of this incident. We have now reached to a point where religion being used to justify mob violence and street justice, flagrantly violating the Constitution, the law and the state,” he lamented.

Ahsan maintained that parliament has to take notice of the issue, as it had brought Pakistan to the brink of anarchy.

Ahsan Iqbal demanded a special house committee be formed to probe these incidents.