Maggie Rogers joins Joan Baez's rally against censorship

Maggie Rogers joined legendary folk singer Joan Baez at a stirring demonstration at the Kennedy Center on March 27, adding her voice to a rallying call against censorship and threats to artistic freedom. The event was attended by numerous celebrities and cultural leaders committed to defending the First Amendment rights of American artists.

Joan Baez, an icon of the 1960s protest movement, took the stage with determination. In response to contentious modifications made by the current administration, the Kennedy Center Honor recipient disclosed that she had considered returning her award. With a steady, firm voice, Baez stated, “I realized that would be admitting defeat.” She refused to allow the country’s liberties to be undermined by what she described as “a bully and a tyrant.”

Indie-pop star Maggie Rogers provided a more personal perspective. A Maryland native who grew up near Washington, D.C., Rogers described the Kennedy Center as a sacred space. “I used to come to the Kennedy Center when I was a kid to see music that opened my world to what it meant to create and to feel,” she told the audience. Her appearance symbolized the threat that artistic restriction poses to both established icons and up-and-coming creators.

The “Artists United for Our Freedoms” event brought together an unprecedented coalition of Hollywood stars and activists. Jane Fonda, Billy Porter, Sam Waterston, and novelist Ann Patchett shared the platform with journalists, including former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta. Protesters carried placards reading, “We are the Kennedy Center” and “Performing arts are for everyone, not Trump branding.”

Jane Fonda issued a sobering warning regarding government control over cultural institutions. “The news we receive will become increasingly manufactured if we don’t fight back,” she said, adding that academic curricula and ticket prices would also be negatively impacted. She highlighted that the administration is closing the Kennedy Center for two years for “necessary renovations,” a move that has already resulted in at least forty job losses.

The Kennedy Center has become a focal point in the struggle between governmental control and artistic expression. Wide-ranging changes implemented by the administration include leadership overhauls and demands that artists adhere to specific ideological standards. “I don’t think it’s the role of any administration to tell someone how to feel, especially when shared feeling is so often what connects us,” Rogers remarked. “More than anything these days, I feel afraid—and when I feel that way, I make music.”

The rally was organized by the Committee for the First Amendment, which was revived by Jane Fonda last October after government pressure led to the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Speakers documented how government harassment has reportedly extended beyond the Kennedy Center to newsrooms and late-night comedy sets.

The demonstration served as a precursor to the nationwide “No Kings” protests scheduled for the following Saturday, where performers like Tom Morello and Bruce Springsteen are expected to take the stage in support of democratic values.