WATCH: Man performs magic trick behind reporter during live TV show

In yet another disruption in a live TV report- although a sweet one- a man performed his incredible magic tricks behind a reporter as he was going live on the screen.

The video shows that as the news reporter presents the segment, the man begins his act behind him, seemingly making an endless stream of playing cards appear out of thin air before dropping each one to the floor, with the stage presence and facial expressions of a seasoned professional.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He then ensures his audience at home can see his hands are empty and proceeds to pull an entire deck of cards out of his mouth, before throwing them into the air, staring directly into the camera, and walking out of shot safe in the knowledge he has delivered the performance of a lifetime.

The hilarious clip showing a magic trick went viral after being shared on Reddit with the caption: ‘He has always been waiting for this live performance’.

Read More: BRIDGE COLLAPSES DURING LIVE TV REPORT

Viewers hoped the magic man would achieve the level of recognition he deserves, speculating as to whether he constantly carries a deck of cards with him to seize his shot whenever it happens to arise.

“It was brilliant. He is so fluid and I’m in awe of his talent,” one user commented on the post.