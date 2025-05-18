web analytics
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas

SWAT: Moderate earthquake tremors measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, jolted Swat and adjoining areas on Sunday.

The authorities said that there was no immediate report of damage in the quake.

According to the National Seismological Centre, the tremors were recorded at a depth of 205 kilometres, with the epicenter located in the Hindukush Mountain range, a seismically active zone stretching across Afghanistan and northern areas of Pakistan.

The tremors were felt in several parts of Swat region including Mingora and outskirts.

The quake tremors caused panic, but no loss of life or property was reported immediately.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale jolted Baluchistan’s capital city Quetta on May 12.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake tremors of 4.9 magnitude were felt in Quetta and adjoining areas.

The NSMC said the epicenter of the quake was located in the west of Quetta.

