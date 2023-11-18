Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes Swat, adjacent areas

SWAT: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 207 kilometers, while the epicenter was the border region of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

However, no loss of life and damage to property was reported from any part of Swat so far.

Last month, a mild earthquake of 3.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted different areas of Karachi – the capital of Sindh province.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 15 kilometres and the epicentre was near the Quaidabad area of Karachi.