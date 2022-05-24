Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts parts of KP, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD/PESHAWAR: An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale hit parts of Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjoining areas of Balochistan Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Manshera, Khuzdar and other adjoining areas. The epicentre of the earthquake was determined to be 82 kilometres deep with the centre in the Hindukush region.

So far, no casualties have been reported.

Date :24/05/2022

Time : 12:11:01 PST

Magnitude :5.3

Depth: 82km

Epic center: Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan #earthquake — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) May 24, 2022

