Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities

Web Desk
By Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab on Thursday morning, ARY News reported.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Islamabad, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Chitral and other KP cities.

Meanwhile, Punjab cities Multan, Gujranwala, Chiniot, Rawalpindi and Sargodha also felt earthquake tremors.

“The center of earthquake was Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan and depth was 215 kilometers,” according to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad.

Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba

However, no loss of life or property was reported in its wake.

Last month, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 hit Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and surrounding areas.

According to the seismological centre, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.7 on the Richter scale, the depth of the earthquake was 205 km, while the epicenter was the Hindu Kush Mountain range.

