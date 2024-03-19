Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes parts of Balochistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 jolted Southern and Northern parts of Balochistan on Tuesday early morning, ARY News reported.

The magnitude of the quake was 5.4 on Richter Scale, the seismic center reported.

The tremors were felt in Quetta, Noshki, Chagai, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Pashin, Mastung and other parts.

The epicentre of the earthquake was some 150 kilometers away from Quetta and its dept was 35 kilometers in South and West, according to the seismic centre.

However, no loss of life and damage to property was reported from any part of Loralai so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

Earlier on Feb 19, a 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck various parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, particularly the Ghizer district, sending tremors through the region earlier.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the epicenter of the quake was along the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, with a depth of 102 kilometers, causing tremors across the bordering areas.

Fortunately, no major damage or casualties have been reported as of now, bringing a sense of relief to the affected communities, a private news channel reported.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, ensuring a swift and coordinated response to any developments.