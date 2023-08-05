29.9 C
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake shakes parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolted the parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday, ARY News reported quoting National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC).

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Swat, Hazara Division, Swabi, and surrounding areas.

The depth of the quake was 150 kilometres with its epicenter being deduced to be the southeastern Afghanistan border.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. No loss is reported as per initial reports.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 6 earthquake jolted twin cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, adjoining areas, and several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Local residents out of fear and panic ran out of their homes to open space in the wee hours of Sunday morning after the temblor jolted the area.

Read more: Magnitude 6 earthquake jolts Rawalpindi, Islamabad, KP districts

The earthquake tremors were also felt in Swat, Peshawar, Buttgram, Upper Dir, Swabi, Mardan, Kohat districts, and adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

