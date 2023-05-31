30.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Advertisement -

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake detected off N. Zealand’s south coast

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

The US Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake off New Zealand’s southern coast, near the mostly uninhabited Auckland Islands.

New Zealand’s GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth’s surface.

There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

A city council official from Invercargill — the nearest sizable city — said there had been no reports of the earthquake being felt there or damage to infrastructure.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.