31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake jolts western Afghanistan: USGS

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Saturday morning, the United States Geological Survey said, with the epicentre close to the region’s largest city.

The USGS said the epicentre was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, and was followed by an aftershock with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.

An AFP journalist in the city said residents and shopkeepers fled buildings when the quake hit around 11:00 am (0630 GMT), but that there were not yet reports of casualties or structural damage.

In June last year, more than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands made homeless after a 5.9-magnitude quake — the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century — struck the impoverished province of Paktika.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.