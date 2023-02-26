Sunday, February 26, 2023
AFP

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes Papua New Guinea: USGS

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the remote New Britain region of Papua New Guinea Sunday, the United States Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake had a depth of 38 kilometres (23 miles), the USGS said, and was recorded in the sparsely populated West New Britain archipelago region on Sunday morning.

The shaking was felt at a Walindi Plantation Resort near the town of Kimbe about 80 kilometres away from the quake but it was described by a worker as “not too bad”.

“No one really reacted, it shook, but no damage,” resort worker Vanessa Hughes told AFP.

AFP

