Magnum Ice Cream's reference price set

The Magnum Ice Cream Company’s reference price was set at 12.80 euros ($14.89) per share for its stock market debut on Monday, Euronext said in a notice on Friday.

Magnum’s long-awaited spinoff from consumer goods conglomerate Unilever (ULVR.L) was delayed by a month by the U.S. government shutdown and will see the company become the world’s biggest standalone ice cream business, home to brands including Wall’s, Ben & Jerry’s and Cornetto. Magnum will have secondary listings in New York and London.

The reference price acts as a guide to a company’s value ahead of a direct listing or spinoff. Unlike an initial public offering, there is no guarantee that shares will trade at the value given.

Euronext put the initial reservations thresholds at reference price plus or minus 20%.

Unilever is retaining a 19.9% stake in the business, but plans to exit within five years.