Magnum Ice Cream's reference price set
- By Reuters -
- Dec 05, 2025
The Magnum Ice Cream Company’s reference price was set at 12.80 euros ($14.89) per share for its stock market debut on Monday, Euronext said in a notice on Friday.
Magnum’s long-awaited spinoff from consumer goods conglomerate Unilever (ULVR.L) was delayed by a month by the U.S. government shutdown and will see the company become the world’s biggest standalone ice cream business, home to brands including Wall’s, Ben & Jerry’s and Cornetto. Magnum will have secondary listings in New York and London.
The reference price acts as a guide to a company’s value ahead of a direct listing or spinoff. Unlike an initial public offering, there is no guarantee that shares will trade at the value given.
Euronext put the initial reservations thresholds at reference price plus or minus 20%.
Unilever is retaining a 19.9% stake in the business, but plans to exit within five years.
The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the new corporate entity formed from the spin-off of the entire ice cream division of the consumer goods conglomerate, Unilever. Previously, the ice cream business, which included iconic brands like Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s, and Cornetto, operated within the broader Unilever structure. This separation, or demerger, was announced as part of Unilever’s strategy to create a simpler, more focused company by divesting businesses that operate under fundamentally different models. The new company is headquartered in Amsterdam and is poised to become the world’s biggest standalone ice cream business by revenue and market share, focusing purely on the frozen dessert category. The move allows Magnum’s leadership to prioritize innovation and supply chain strategies tailored specifically to the seasonal and premium nature of the ice cream market, without having to align with the broader priorities of Unilever’s other diverse brands (like personal care or household goods).
The company’s market debut is happening via a direct listing/spin-off on Euronext, with secondary listings in New York and London. Unlike an Initial Public Offering (IPO), where a company raises capital by selling new shares to the public for the first time at a fixed price, a spin-off involves a parent company distributing shares of a new subsidiary to its existing shareholders. This means no new money is raised by the new company on its debut. The delay mentioned in the text was caused by the U.S. government shutdown, which prevented the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from clearing the necessary New York listing process. Unilever is not fully cutting ties immediately; it is retaining a 19.9% stake in the new ice cream business, but has stated its intention to fully exit its ownership within five years.
What is a Reference Price?
In the context of a stock market debut like this spin-off or a direct listing, the reference price is an administrative guide to the stock’s approximate initial value, set by the exchange (in this case, Euronext). It is not the official offering price because, unlike a traditional IPO, there is no pre-arranged sale or subscription process by underwriters. Instead, the stock price is determined immediately by the forces of supply and demand when the shares first begin trading publicly. The reference price, set at 12.80 euros for Magnum, helps market participants estimate the security’s value and acts as a benchmark for the day’s trading. Exchanges use this price to calculate initial reservation thresholds (like the plus or minus 20% mentioned), which serve as circuit breakers to prevent extreme price volatility right at the open. The fact that the stock is likely to begin trading within this 20% band shows how the reference price guides the market, even though it doesn’t guarantee the price at which the stock will actually trade.