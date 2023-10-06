30.9 C
ED summons Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and more in Mahadev betting app case

News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

More Bollywood celebrities including Shraddha Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and more have been summoned by the ED (Enforcement Directorate) of India in connection with Mahadev betting app case.

After Bollywood star Ranbir Kapor, celebrities like actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, A-lister Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Hina Khan, have been summoned by ED to appear before the central agency, in connection with the Mahadev betting app money-laundering case.

While Khan and Qureshi are under the radar for allegedly promoting the illegal betting app like the ‘Brahmastra’ actor, Sharma will be investigated regarding the success party of the app he attended in UAE.

As reported by a local news agency of the country, the celebrities have been sent summons to appear before the ED on Friday.

As reported earlier, Kapoor was summoned by ED officials to appear at their Raipur, Chhattisgarh office on October 6, however, he has sought a two-week time from the probe agency to appear. The actor has not been granted the time as yet.

It is pertinent to mention that the Mahadev book app is an illegal, online betting platform, for multiple games, run by Dubai-based Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal from UAE, where betting is legal. The group recently came under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate and its assets worth INR417 crores were seized.

