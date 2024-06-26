Maharaj: A surprisingly powerful movie of debutant Junaid Khan

There was a dark spirit Maharaj in 19th century Bombay. As the highest-ranking guru of a popular sect of Hinduism, the Godman Jadunath Maharaj was highly revered among the community.

People would lay down their hands for the cosseted Maharaj as he walked from point A to B. His devotees wouldn’t even let his feet touch the ground, that is how much he was venerated.

The significance his mansion or Haveli had was unparalleled in Bombay. And even while it was the British ruling the city, Jadunath Maharaj (also called JJ)was the one people would listen to and go to. He was, in many ways, a veritable manifestation of God to his devotees.

But the Maharaj was not what he was portrayed to be. He had an insatiable sexual appetite. The Godman would often choose young girls during his trips and excursions. He would invite them inside his regal and gentrified Haveli. It was called Charan Seva and the parents of the girl would happily see her off.

The Maharaj would exploit them and it was considered a pride.

Every woman in the community there had seen his chambers. The husbands would gleefully approve of this, and no one would seem to realize the indecency going on. Jadunath’s exploitation was considered something holy and to pride oneself upon. It was utter madness.

This is a true literal story, made splendidly by director Karam Malhotra in his latest movie Maharaj.

It features Junaid Khan as the protagonist. He is Bollywood actor Amir Khan’s son.

In 1862 Bombay, a Gujarati journalist by the name of Karsandas Mulji fought a legal battle against a religious leader of the same name- and came out victorious.

Today, that era has been beautifully recreated in the latest Netflix Movie Maharaj.

Junaid Khan’s acting has been phenomenal. He portrays a more handsome Karsandas who’s even more passionate. His presence is imposing and the way he has blended himself into the main character’s role is remarkable.

Junaid’s debut comes at a time when the word “nepotism” has gained many eyeballs in the Indian film industry. Rare nepo kids have had the talent to showcase in the past few years.

Luckily, Junaid Khan’s just might be one of those genuinely talented ones.

Now let’s talk about the other actor: the antagonist. Jaideep Ahlawat. The guy has proven to be a versatile actor yet again. He has proven if there’s anyone more evil-looking than a violent villain is a quiet one, the one who communicates with smiles and smirks.

Ahlawat’s Jadunath Maharaj is a calm and very expressive character. Jaideep brilliantly showcases this. His acting is so on point that you will never get tired of seeing him in the film. The awe in his acting is unmatched. At times you could point out that Vijaydeep is a much experienced actor in the film when he talks about it with Junaid Khan.

The movie begins beautifully with the birth of Karsandas. The way the starting story has been depicted is gripping and keeps you sitting and desiring for more. Then it swiftly fasts forward to Karsandas becoming an adult.

The plot shows young Karsandas as a young inquisitive child who always questions the traditions. After his mother’s death. He arrives in Bombay. We find our protagonist writing on social reforms in a Newspaper by the name Rast Goftat.

At first, a group of Hindus in India had filed a case against the film. They claimed the movie shows disrespectful content against Hinduism. The court however failed to identify such claimed elements and gave it a thumbs up for release.

It was brave for the writers Sneha Desai, Vipul Mehta, and Bernard Williams to bring out this concerning topic which was in the headlines in 1862. Viewers will find a dozen powerful compelling stories.

Karsandas wrote about societal traditions that made zero sense and those that curtailed the freedom of particularly women. Why do women have to cover their faces with a veil, why can’t a widow remarry? Articles on these issues were one of the top-read pieces in Bombay.

It was Karsanda’s vision and the will to go against Jadunath Maharaj. These emotions and feelings have been very much visible thanks to the stellar acting of Junaid.

Maharaj isn’t the first movie by Karan Malhotra. The director has produced Shamshera in 2022, Brothers in 2015, and Agneepath in 2012. Only the third mentioned movie was able to gain box-office success while the rest two were flops. Malhotra is hopeful Maharaja will become his second successful project. He’s not wrong, it might turn out.

To conclude, Maharaja is a fresh take to address a long-standing issue. It offers a true story that doesn’t let down when taking it to the big screen. The cast is unparalleled. The direction and display are purely enthralling. The movie makes you want to keep watching. Additionally, it gives you an awareness of societal practices that need to be addressed.