Influencer Mahek Bukhari, mother found guilty of double murder

Social media influencer Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen were found guilty of double murder in the United Kingdom.

A foreign news agency reported that the mother and daughter were found guilty for murdering 21-year-olds Saqib Hussain and Mohammad Hashim Ijazuddin after 28 hours of deliberations at the Leicester Crown Court.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin were killed when their vehicle hit a tree, split in two and caught fire on November 11, 2023.

The murder happened after Saqib Hussain threatened to reveal affair through a tape that he and Ansreen Bukhari had been having.

Saqib Hussain informed the police of him being attacked by assailants, who were chasing them in two vehicles.

“They’re trying to ram us off the road. Please, I’m begging you, I’m going to die,” he said in the recording of the call presented as evidence in the trial.

Mehak and Ansreen Bukhari initially denied murder counts, but were eventually found guilty.

Defendants Raees Jamal and Rekhan Karwan were proven guilty of murder, whereas Natasha Akhtar, Ameer Jamal and Sanaf Gulamustafa were found not guilty of murder.

However, Natasha Akhtar, Ameer Jamal and Sanaf Gulamustafa were found guilty of manslaughter. Mohammed Patel was proven innocent.

According to the prosecutors, the guilty lured Saqib Hussain into meeting them on the pretext of returning the money he spent during the relationship.

He and Mohammad Hashim Ijazuddin, who drove the former into the meeting as a “favour”, was attacked and chased before the car crash.

They will be sentenced on September 1, 2023. The judge Timothy Spencer told the woman that it would be a serious punishment before being remanded.