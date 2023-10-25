Mahenur Haider reveals reason for doing less dramas

Actress and model Mahenur Haider, who has worked in impressive projects over the years, shared an interesting fact about her showbiz career.

Mahenur Haider appeared at a private channel’s talk show where she talked about her personal life and professional endeavours.

The actress said filming a project is a long process but they end quickly. Citing the example of her superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Betiyaan‘, the celebrity explained that its filming took nine months but the serial ended in just over two months into its airing.

Mahenur Haider, answering a question about doing fewer dramas than other stars, said she works at one project at a time so it doesn’t affect the other endeavours

The actress also shared that apart from acting, she is into jewellery and interior designing.

The celebrity, on the other hand, has a devoted fanbase on social media with thousands of Instagram followers. She uses the platform to share pictures and videos of her personal life and professional endeavours.

Here are some of her captivating posts.

On the acting front, she made her TV debut in the superhit ARY Digital serial ‘Aulaad.’ She starred in ‘Ishq Hai‘ and ‘Betiyaan.’