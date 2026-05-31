Mahima Chaudhry reacts to daughter’s Hollywood twin Mika Abdalla

The internet’s latest doppelgänger obsession has landed right in Mahima Chaudhry’s inbox — and the Pardes star is loving every bit of it.

The actress has broken her silence on the viral frenzy comparing her daughter, Arina Chaudhry, to American actress Mika Abdalla from Prime Video’s hit series Off Campus.

A Case of Mistaken Identity Goes Viral

Ever since Off Campus premiered on May 13, 2026, social media has been flooded with clips of Mika Abdalla playing Allie Hayes. But for many Indian viewers, the reaction was the same: “Wait, is that Mahima Chaudhry’s daughter?” Fans were convinced Arina had secretly made her Hollywood debut.

The resemblance is so uncanny that even Mahima’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing. “Some people called and asked if Arina had made her debut. I told them, ‘No, not yet.

There’s this Campus thing that’s going viral’,” Mahima told Hindustan Times with a laugh. “A lot of people sent it to me. It was quite entertaining”.

‘How Can People From Two Continents Look So Alike?’

Mahima says she’s genuinely amazed by the comparisons. “Yeah I know. I love her, she’s fantastic. How can people from two different continents have such an uncanny resemblance?”. The buzz hasn’t just been about Arina — many fans also pointed out that Mika looks strikingly similar to a young Mahima from her 1997 debut Pardes.

One fan summed it up: “I saw a clip on Insta without the sound and thought it was Mahima. I was wondering where this scene was in Pardes”. Another joked, “Plot twist: Mahima Chaudhary’s real daughter was in ‘Off Campus’ all along”.

‘I’m Geeked With the Resemblance’

Far from being bothered, Mahima is flattered. “It’s flattering to see someone so cute and they say that you look like each other. I mean like, definitely use it to your advantage.

I’m geeked with the resemblance. Because I find her very cute. And if people say I look like her or Ariana looks like her, I’m very happy”.

The 52-year-old actress, who raised Arina as a single mother after her 2013 separation from Bobby Mukherji, also shared an update on her daughter’s plans. Arina just finished her 12th grade and is taking a gap year “to figure out life”.

Will Arina Enter Bollywood?

While Arina hasn’t debuted yet, Mahima isn’t ruling it out. “I want her to be in entertainment, for sure. I think there’s nothing better than entertaining people”. “Being part of the entertainment industry in any capacity… because I’ve enjoyed it so much. I like the industry”.

For now, though, the only Off Campus connection is Mika Abdalla — who’s built her own fanbase with roles in Project Mc², The Flash, and Suits LA.

As for Mahima, she’s just enjoying the chaos. After all, in the age of viral clips, sometimes the quietest connections make the loudest headlines.