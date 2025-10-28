Mahira Khan addresses facelift rumors with humor: ‘Lesson learnt’

Mahira Khan has been busy promoting her upcoming romantic drama film, Neelofar, these days with her longtime collaborator, Fawad Khan.

However, the Aik Hai Nigar star’s changed appearance at one of the promotional events in Lahore sparked rumors of cosmetic procedures, including an eyebrow lift.

Following the speculation, Mahira Khan rushed to her Instagram Story on Monday to laugh off the rumors.

She shared a selfie video of herself where she could be heard saying, “I have recently come back from Lahore, and I’m hearing that people are saying I have gone through an eyebrow lift. Should I show you my eyebrow-lifting talent?”

The renowned star then jokingly lifted her eyebrow, mimicking the expression seen in her viral videos from the Neelofar promotional event.

In addition to this, the Parey Hut Love actor also responded directly to an X user who criticized her recent look.

“Thank you for the love, but why would I do a facelift right now (not that I’m judging anyone who would or has). My makeup artist did some hair-lift things to give a ‘snatched look’ — in two parts. And it wasn’t done right. Anyhow… lesson learnt. Moving on. Lots of love,” Mahira Khan sweetly replied.

Neelofar, which is produced by Fawad Khan, Hassaan Khalid, and Usaf Shariq, and written and directed by Ammar Rasool, is set to hit the cinemas on November 28, 2025.