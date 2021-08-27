Mahira Khan addresses Instagram love note to beau Salim Karim

Mahira Khan officially introduced her beau Salim Karim to her social media (albeit without a picture of him) on Thursday, with a love note addressed directly to the special man in her life.

On her man’s big day, the superstar took to Instagram to share a haiku about the love she has for him. It read: “My Love. You make me better. The right love. The right person. You are.”

She proceeded to tag Salim in the picture with the caption, “My Love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Friends and fans were quick to flood the comments section with wishes and prayers for the couple, with industry stalwarts like director Asim Raza and media maven Frieha Altaf wishing Salim a happy birthday.

Earlier in 2020, Mahira had openly talked about Salim for the first time on an Instagram live session with Pehli Si Muhabbat actor Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)



“You are in love now, his name is Salim. When you look deep into his eyes, what is the first thing that comes to your mind?” the designer asked during the live, to which the Raees actor had replied, “”Pata nahi tum mujhe kis naiki kay badlay main miley ho” [I don’t know what I did right to deserve you.] I think the same about him.”

The starlet had went onto add, “I don’t know what have I done in my life, [but I] must have done something good because of which Allah blessed me with.”