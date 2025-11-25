Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, and other Pakistani actors mourn passing of Dharmendra

A wave of grief has swept across the entertainment world as Bollywood icon Dharmendra passed away, with Pakistani actors among the many paying heartfelt tributes to the legendary star.

Following his sad demise at the age of 89 on Monday in Mumbai, many Pakistani stars including Mahira Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Reema Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Sharing three old photos of Dharmendra on her Instagram Story, Mahira simply wrote. “Rest in peace” adding a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Adnan penned, “Dharmendra sahib…what a man, what magic. He made acting look effortless, like he was born for the screen because he was. That rare mix of strength and softness, those drop-dead gorgeous looks and that signature twinkle in his eye.”

“He wasn’t just a superstar; he was soul, style, and sincerity rolled into one. You’ll always be the one and only He-Man!” he added.

Reema Khan also paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor as she shared a throwback photo with him.

“Cinema just lost its heartbeat. Your light will never fade. I want to pay my respects to the legendary actor Shri Dharmendra ji, whom I had the great privilege of meeting back in 2004. His gracious hospitality and civility will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and fans,” she added along the photo.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and other prominent figures also joined the outpouring of admiration, remembering Dharmendra.