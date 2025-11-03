Mahira Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan her ‘one and only’ on his 60th birthday

Mahira Khan is showering love on Shah Rukh Khan on his milestone 60th birthday.

On November 2, the Pakistani superstar took to her Instagram Story to pen a heartfelt wish for the Bollywood legend.

Sharing a fan made video, Mahira wrote, “His no 1 fan. Only Shahrukh Khan. Do I say it enough? Well to him I do… and I will never ever get tired of it.”

“YOU are it. My one and my only Gangsta Sufi!” she added of her Raees costar.

The video features a compilation of Shah Rukh Khan’s interview where he could be heard gushing over the Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay star.

“She’s beautiful. She’s really nice. She’s extremely cool. And I think a wonderfully different actor,” he said in one interview.

While in another, Khan praised, “Mahira. Of course, there’s no question about it. Because I think she’s extremely beautiful, extremely lovely. And she’s a fantastic actor. Mahira Mahira hai (Mahira is Mahira).”

Other clips in the vidoe fetaures a slew of heartfelt BTS from Rahul Dholakia’s 2017 film, Raees – where Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan played lead roles.

In addition to Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, the film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sheeba Chaddha and Atul Kulkarni, among others.