Mahira Khan debuts first look as Lt General Nigar Johar for biopic

Mahira Khan is set to step into military shoes for ARY Digital’s biopic of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, the first female Lt Gen in the Pakistan Army.

Mahira took to social media to announce that she had bagged the coveted role of Johar, who became the first and only female officer to be raised to the ranks of Lt Gen in the Pak army last year, sharing a teaser from the biopic titled Aik Hai Nigar.

“Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much, Pakistan Army’s first female three-star General,” Mahira Khan said about the high-impact role.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

“Aik Hai Nigar traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar. What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us,” she added.

The biopic, written by Umera Ahmed and helmed by Adnan Sarwar, also stars Bilal Ashraf in a key role along with Khushal Khan, Sohail Sameer, and Iman Shahid.

Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) was promoted as Lieutenant General in June 2020, with the Inter-Services Public Relations announcing the move.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Johar also holds the accolade for becoming the first Surgeon General of the Pakistan Army.

In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general. The lieutenant general belongs to the Panjpir village in the Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lt Gen Johar’s father Colonel Qadir also served in the ISI.