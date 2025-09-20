Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane imitate viral 'Acha Jee' trend, stirring internet buzz
Sep 20, 2025
Samra Shehzadi, a karachites social media influencer, who launched “Acha jee” trend recently has now been begun following by top notch Pakistani celebrities’.
In the mid of copying the trend, widely know actress Mahira Khan and Mawra Hocane recently posted footages imitating the the digital creator, leaving the internet users in shocked.
The 40-years Mahira shared a story on social media site Instagram where she was not only seen mimicking the influencer Samra but also motivating her. “Acha jee aisa hai kya? [Oh, is that so?]”, she added.
However, more fascinatingly, the super star Mahira tagged the influencer on Instagram story, penning: “Same to same Mahira Khan … acha jee aisa hai kya?”
Moreover, “I love you, you’re a little star.”, Love Guru star has stated in the caption.
Intriguingly, the super diva did not pause there and calmly responded: My dear, stay blessed, stay happy, Ameen.”
As well as, Mawra Hocane also copied the digital media star of Karachi, Samra, who gained widely fame on social media with her cheerful personality and catchphrases.
Additionally, the content creator Samra working in a garment factory as a machine operator has been left amazed and joyful as the well-known Lollywood stars reacted to her trend.
In addition, talking to a news outlet Samra said that she would not imagine that Mahira had replicating her. “Seriously, I love it! I like Mahira Khan so much […] I am so happy,” she further said.
The emerging social media star Samra urged n a latest interview that she is aiming to be an actress and need support in this regard.
