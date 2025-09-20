Mahira Khan, Mawra Hocane imitate viral 'Acha Jee' trend, stirring internet buzz

Samra Shehzadi, a karachites social media influencer, who launched “Acha jee” trend recently has now been begun following by top notch Pakistani celebrities’.

In the mid of copying the trend, widely know actress Mahira Khan and Mawra Hocane recently posted footages imitating the the digital creator, leaving the internet users in shocked.

The 40-years Mahira shared a story on social media site Instagram where she was not only seen mimicking the influencer Samra but also motivating her. “Acha jee aisa hai kya? [Oh, is that so?]”, she added.

However, more fascinatingly, the super star Mahira tagged the influencer on Instagram story, penning: “Same to same Mahira Khan … acha jee aisa hai kya?”

