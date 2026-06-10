Mahira Khan had a royal moment to remember as she shared a warm conversation with King Charles at a prestigious London event.

On Tuesday, June 9, the Pakistani superstar graced the annual dinner hosted by the British Asian Trust, where she had the opportunity to meet His Majesty King Charles.

The actor was among a distinguished group of guests at the event organized by the British Asian Trust, a charity founded by King Charles in 2007 during his time as Prince of Wales.

The organization works to tackle poverty, inequality, and social challenges across South Asia, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

For the prestigious occasion, Mahira made a striking fashion statement in a gold-toned Faraz Manan ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farid Ahmed (Farid Qureshi) (@faridqureshi_uk)

The intricately embroidered outfit featured shimmering geometric embellishments, a flowing pleated silhouette, and a matching sheer dupatta that added an elegant touch to the look.

Mahira Khan completed her elegant look with soft waves, minimal accessories, and understated makeup that allowed the craftsmanship of the outfit to take center stage.

Speaking to journalist Farid Qureshi after the event, Mahira shared details of her interaction with King Charles. The actress revealed that the monarch thanked her for the work she has been doing with the British Asian Trust.

“He was very charming and interested in how the work is going,” Mahira said. “It was very nice, he knew what I did for the Trust.”

The actress, who has been associated with various charitable and social causes over the years, expressed appreciation for the King’s genuine interest in the organization’s initiatives and impact across the region.