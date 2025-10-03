Mahira Khan pens heartfelt apology to Karachi city in emotional note
- Oct 03, 2025 -
Mahira Khan is apologizing to the city of Karachi!
The Love Guru star took to her Instagram account on Friday, October 3, to pen a lengthy yet heartfelt apology for not taking care of the city of lights.
“Sometimes I marvel at my city. I feel blessed that my work takes me to places I probably would have never gone to. Streets and little bastis I would have never seen. We live in such a tiny bubble,” she began.
Mahira went on to write, “Worries – we all have. but I’ve seen people and places which have been suffering forever. Homes that don’t have electricity for hours at end. barely anything to eat on a daily basis, dirt that has been collected for weeks. The disparity of rich and poor is so massive in this city.”
“I saw all of this.. but what I also saw were kids laughing, a child or two coming back from school, a mother making fresh parathas for the son that goes out to making a living. I saw a street where a mandir, church and a masjid literally shared a wall. I saw smiles which had sadness, yet hope. Within the struggle- Life,” she added.
The Raees actor accompanied her note with carousal of images capturing the bustling yet impoverished streets of Karachi, beginning with a photo of Burns Road.
“Karachi.. I love you. I’m sorry we haven’t been able to look after you, the way you look after us All. X,” Mahira Khan added.