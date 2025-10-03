Mahira Khan pens heartfelt apology to Karachi city in emotional note

Mahira Khan is apologizing to the city of Karachi!

The Love Guru star took to her Instagram account on Friday, October 3, to pen a lengthy yet heartfelt apology for not taking care of the city of lights.

“Sometimes I marvel at my city. I feel blessed that my work takes me to places I probably would have never gone to. Streets and little bastis I would have never seen. We live in such a tiny bubble,” she began.

Mahira went on to write, “Worries – we all have. but I’ve seen people and places which have been suffering forever. Homes that don’t have electricity for hours at end. barely anything to eat on a daily basis, dirt that has been collected for weeks. The disparity of rich and poor is so massive in this city.”

“I saw all of this.. but what I also saw were kids laughing, a child or two coming back from school, a mother making fresh parathas for the son that goes out to making a living. I saw a street where a mandir, church and a masjid literally shared a wall. I saw smiles which had sadness, yet hope. Within the struggle- Life,” she added.

The Raees actor accompanied her note with carousal of images capturing the bustling yet impoverished streets of Karachi, beginning with a photo of Burns Road.

“Karachi.. I love you. I’m sorry we haven’t been able to look after you, the way you look after us All. X,” Mahira Khan added.