Mahira Khan reveals real feelings on television comeback after years in films

After delivering a slew of blockbuster movies over the years, Mahira Khan is once again returning to television screens. However, she is a little scared this time.

During a recent interview with CNN, the Aik Thi Nigar actress reflected on her 15-year journey in the entertainment industry.

While speaking, Mahira Khan revealed that while she is excited to return to television after years of focusing on films, the move also comes with a sense of fear.

“It’s going to be 15 years in this industry next year for me,” said Mahira.

She further added, “now I’m going back to TV. I’m a little scared about it, but I think that’s what’s exciting. That something is scaring me, you know.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Mahira also recounted her student life in California, the United States.

Acknowledged the influence those years had on her personal growth, Mahira said, “I always credit America for all these years that I lived and worked in America, there’s a huge part of me and that time for me as a girl from Pakistan.”

Mahira Khan further revealed that she now takes her son Azlan to America every summer, where she tells him stories and memories from her own experiences there.

She described those years as her “very important years of life.”