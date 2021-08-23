Mahira Khan says lack of accountability in Pakistan emboldens harassers

Late on Saturday, Mahira Khan shared what she thinks is the reason behind rising crimes against women in Pakistan, saying that harassers and criminals enjoy a level of impunity that emboldens them to continually commit crimes.

Mahira Khan echoed the views of journalist Maria Memon on her Twitter feed, sharing a video of her slamming the country’s lax judicial system in the wake of a TikToker being publically harassed at Lahore’s Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

In the video, Memon questions, “Don’t women in Dubai walk around openly in western clothes? Do Pakistanis working there have the courage to look at them with vulgar eyes?”

Memon further says, “It’s about the rule of law! These 400 people knew that even if the video was made in broad daylight, no one would catch them.”

Lauding Memon’s take, Mahira Khan retweeted the video, on which a man commented, “Dubai Dubai hy Pakistan Pakistan hy madam g (Dubai is Dubai and Pakistan is Pakistan madam).”

The comment was met with a scathing reply from Mahira Khan who highlighted some harsh truths. “Farq yeh hai ke dubai mein jail hogi, yahaaan nahi. Wahaan jurrat nahi hai, yahaan asliyat pe utar aaatay ho! (The only difference is that in Dubai they would get jailed, but not here. They don’t have enough courage there, but stoop to their reality here.)”

Farq yeh hai ke dubai mein jail hogi, yahaaan nahi. Wahaan jurrat nahi hai, yahaan asliyat pe utar aaatay ho! https://t.co/88Xg3DOrWZ — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 21, 2021

This isn’t the first time that Mahira has voiced her opinion on the rising cases of violence against women in the country. Her initial reaction to the viral video was also to slam those who resort to victim-blaming women in the wake of horrific incidents.

Damn I’m sorry.. I keep forgetting – it was Her fault!! Poor 400 men.. they couldn’t help it. #MinarePakistan — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 17, 2021

“I’ve said it before and I will say it again – make an example out of these men!” she had tweeted, following it up with, “I’m sorry… I keep forgetting – it was Her fault! Poor 400 men… they couldn’t help it.”