Mahmood Moulvi says ‘will decide about joining IPP after istikhara’

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Mahmood Moulvi has claimed that he will decide about joining Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (PPP) founded by Jahangir Tareen after ‘istikhara’ prayers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Mahmood Moulvi, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘11th Hour’, clarified that he has not yet decided to join Jahangir Tareen-led IPP. He added that he will make final decision regarding IPP in a few days.

محمود مولوی نے پرویز خٹک اور شاہ محمود قریشی سے متعلق بڑی خبر دے دی#ARYNews #11thHour pic.twitter.com/Jz6CpcS3FX — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) June 21, 2023

‘I will decide about joining IPP after offering istikhara prayers. I told people that Imran Ismail and Ali Zaidi have not formally joined IPP. Ismail and Zaidi can tell people by themselves regarding their formal joining in IPP.”

He said that Pervez Khattak is also forming his own political party and contacting several politicians. Moulvi said that there is a difference in the politics of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Moulvi predicted that IPP would be successful in Punjab and Pervez Khattak’s party in KP.

Earlier in the month, it was learnt that PTI senior leader Pervez Khattak, who recently resigned from the president of the party’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter over the May 9 violent protest, has decided to form a new political party.

Responding to a question, the politician said that only Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left to lead PTI. “Shah Mahmood Qureshi is waiting for someone’s disqualification and later he would lead PTI.

He suggested that the PTI chairman should step back from his stance in the national interests.

In May, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Karachi Mahmood Moulvi had announced parting ways with the party.

The MNA had announced that he is resigning from the PTI in light of the attacks on military installations during violent protests on May 9 in the country after the arrest of the PTI chairman.