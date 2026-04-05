Mahnoor Mirza accuses Ali Raza of ghosting her during affairs

Social media personality Mahnoor Mirza has accused well-known actor Ali Raza of betrayal.

Speaking on a recent podcast, Mahnoor Mirza claimed that she and Raza had been in a relationship for about five months. She explained that their connection began on social media and eventually led to in-person meetings. Mirza asserted that they remained in close contact and attended a number of events together during that time.

However, she claimed that Raza’s behavior changed noticeably as he gained fame. Mahnoor Mirza expressed her shock when the actor abruptly stopped communicating and ceased answering her texts. According to the influencer, Raza was single when they met and initially treated her well, but his attitude eventually shifted.

Additionally, she suggested it is plausible that the actor is already seeing someone else, specifically a celebrity with whom he shares a popular on-screen partnership.