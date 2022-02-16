Olympian Mahoor Shahzad gets engaged

Olympian Mahoor Shahzad, Pakistan’s first badminton player to qualify for the sports event, got engaged over the past weekend.
25-year-old Olympian, Mahoor Shahzad exchanged rings with Major Faizan Alam of the Pakistan Army in a private ceremony on Sunday as announced by her on social media.
Mahoor took to micro-blogging site Twitter on Tuesday, and shared a two picture gallery from the ceremony, featuring the lovely bride in a peach-hued attire with silver embellishments, while his fiancé, Faizan looked dapper in a gray suit.
Alhumdulillah, Engaged 💍#F&M#Soulmate#13February2022 pic.twitter.com/sn2U9qGwHb
— Mahoor Shahzad (@OfficialMahoor) February 14, 2022
“Alhumdulillah, Engaged 💍”, the national badminton player noted in the caption, as she termed to-be-husband as ‘Soulmate’.
It is pertinent to mention, Mahoor, who is the first-ever badminton player from the country to qualify for the sports event and represented Pakistan in Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, belongs to a sports family, and began her training back in 2008.
She was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony as well along with Muhammad Khalil Akhtar.
Her younger sister Rabia Shahzad is Pakistan’s youngest woman weightlifter and has won various titles, along with earning a gold medal in an international event, first from any woman powerlifter in the country.
Moreover, her father Muhammad Shahzad has been an international basketball player and a rowing champion.