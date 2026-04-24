Mahrez warns team-mates not to take Japanese rivals for granted

Riyad Mahrez says Al Ahli have achieved “something incredible” in reaching back-to-back Asian Champions League finals, but warned his side not to underestimate tournament debutants Machida Zelvia when they meet for the trophy in Jeddah on Saturday.

Al Ahli, who 12 months ago defeated Kawasaki Frontale to claim a first continental crown, go into a second successive final against Japanese opponents as favourites, not least because the Saudi side are playing at their home King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

However, Mahrez reminded the Asian champions that nothing is a given, especially after Machida’s remarkable run to the final.

“Really happy to be in the final again, two years in a row, at home with our fans. So looking forward to the game,” said Mahrez at Friday’s eve of match press conference in Jeddah.

“It’s important for everyone to not take it for granted because being in the (Asian) Champions League final two years in a row is something incredible.

“But at the end you have to play the game tomorrow, (and) you have to win it. We will do everything to do that,” added the 35-year-old Algerian international.

Making their first appearance in Asia’s premier club competition, Machida have yet to concede in three knockout matches in Jeddah, even if their semi-final victory against Shabab Al Ahli ended in hugely controversial fashion.

The UAE side had an injury-time equaliser disallowed for a bizarre VAR decision and later had an appeal to replay the game rejected by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Mahrez, also a UEFA Champions League winner with Manchester City, said: “Because we played last year, this season we come with a bit more calm and confidence. But that doesn’t mean we will not be really focused.

“It will be really, really difficult. (Machida) deserve to be there. They took their chance 100 percent.

“Every game we’ve played here since the last 16 has not been easy. So we’re expecting something difficult again tomorrow. But we are ready and we know what we have to do to win the game.”

Al Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle said the majority of his players are available for the game.

“I mentioned many times that it’s a privilege being in the final again, for the second time now here in Jeddah,” he said.

“So we are really much looking forward to playing that final tomorrow. We’re excited and, Inshallah, we also win.”

Machida are aiming to become the competition’s ninth Japanese winner, but only the second champion to do so at their first attempt, after Western Sydney Wanderers in 2014.

“The players have felt something very new on this pitch, and they want to carry through the momentum into the final,” said Machida manager Go Kuroda, who is enjoying his first professional managerial role after previously spending 26 years coaching high-school football.

“Of course, this stadium will be full of supporters for the home team.

“We are aware of this, and we will do our best not to be overwhelmed. We want to just showcase how strong we are as Machida Zelvia.”

Kuroda said that he had not dwelled on the semi-final fallout.

“There were not any particular talks to the players about that. The referees played according to the rules, and made their judgment according to that,” he said.

“You can check the footage and tell they followed the rules accordingly. We have a lot of respect for that. All we can do is focus on our football.”