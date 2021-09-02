Tharparkar’s Mai Bakhtawar airport to be made operational

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to make Tharparkar’s Mai Bakhtawar airport operational, reported ARY News on Thursday.

An important meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at Sindh Secretariat on Monday, was briefed on operationalisation of Mai Bakhtawar airport Islamkot.

The meeting was attended by DG Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Khaqan Murtaza, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, and other officers.

In the meeting, the chief secretary said that the Sindh government has set up a state-of-the-art airport in Islamkot and by activating the airport, the people of Thar and the companies working in Thar coalfield would also get benefit from it.

He further said that under the MoU regarding Mai Bakhtawar Airport, civil aviation has to keep the airport operationalise. The DG civil aviation assured the meeting of operating the airport. He said that PIA and other companies will operate their chartered flights.